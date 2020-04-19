Spider-Man 3: Fans Guess The Title Of Tom Holland’s Next Superhero Movie & It Makes Sense!

Tom Holland and Marvel fans are pretty excited about Spider-Man 3. From Spider-Man: Home Coming to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker’s superhero has seen a gone through a lot in his life. In the second part which released last year, we saw Tom’s character was partly in trauma due to the death of his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) in Avengers: Endgame.

Last year, it was confirmed that there is going to be a third Spider-Man movie. But too much drama happened last year when Sony decided to take away its rights of the superhero from Disney-Marvel. Fans were shocked to learn that Spidey won’t be a part of MCU anymore. However, thanks to the production houses’ mutual agreement later and also Tom Holland’s intervention, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is still a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man 3 is a part of Marvel’s Phase 4 projects which were announced last year. At that time, Producer Amy Pascal had said that the third film will also have the word ‘Home’ in its title like the first two films. Since then, fans have been wrapping their heads to guess what will be the title.

Recently, The Direct conducted an online poll with all possible titles for Tom Holland’s next film. Fans think that the third film will be titled as ‘Spider-Man: Home Run’ as it got the majority of the votes.

The title also makes sense considering what happened in the end credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio tells the world Spidey’s identity on TV and also that the superhero is responsible for his death. So Peter Parker might have to make a run home or somewhere else to not get attacked or not be found by the potential threats around.

