Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Elated With The Response; Wants The Entire Nation To Watch The Film

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has wowed everyone for its raw, gritty and edgy portrayal of how India is seeing a rise in violent crimes by juveniles. As a part of its marketing strategy, Yash Raj Films simply dropped the trailer without any heads up to fans and audiences and the shock value of its sudden impact has certainly gripped everyone as it has been hailed as a must watch film.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered an knock-out performance in the super hit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Audiences are expecting no less from Rani especially after the brilliant trailer of the film in which she is seen taking on a villain who systematically targets women.

Rani says, “Mardaani 2 has an important social message and the entire plan has been built to spread this message as wide, to as many people as possible. I’m overwhelmed by the reactions and really happy that our trailer has struck a chord with audiences.”

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen pitted against a very young yet bone-chilling villain who can be called pure evil. It can be made out from the trailer that Rani will be fighting against a serial rapist, who knows no mercy. The film will also address the dangerous societal issue of rape cases in India that are being committed by juveniles.

“I’m hoping that the entire nation watches this film because it is inspired by some very disturbing true events that have happened around us wherein, crime has been committed by a someone you don’t even expect is capable of hurting anyone. Such crimes committed by juveniles is a reality and it is important for everyone to take note of this because it’s one of the biggest challenges and threats posed to society at large,” Rani adds.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13th December!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!