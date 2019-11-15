Abhishek Bachchan Was Every Lil Kid Away From His Father & Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Post is The Proof!

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored father-son duo in Bollywood. Following his daily ritual of tweeting, Big B today shared an adorable letter that Abhishek wrote him when he was out for a long schedule of shooting many years back.

Big B took a trip down the memory lane and dug out a cute letter by his son from his archive. The letter written by Abhishek when he was a child reads, “Papa you will be home soon. I am praying for you smile. Papa God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry,” it continued. Speaking like a responsible child, the junior Bachchan had written, “I will look after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you papa. Your darling son Abhishek.”

T 3549 – Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

Written in cursive handwriting, he wrote it on a piece of paper and you cannot miss adoring how cute it is. While sharing the picture Big Bcaptioned it as, “T 3549 – Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule .. पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय.”

Recently when the megastar completed 50 years in the industry, Abhishek had penned down a note for his father. He wrote, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan… We are all blessed to witness greatness!

