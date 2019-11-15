Good Newwz: Trailer Date Of Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer OUT!

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & team treated their massive fan base when they surprisingly unveiled the posters of their comedy-drama, Good Newwz. The posters featuring the leads along with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh totally cracked us up, and one could only wonder when the trailer was coming out! But the details have been revealed now!

Akshay took to his Twitter handle a while back and revealed that the trailer will be released on 18th November, that is, coming Monday. A grand event will be hosted which will be attended by the media persons along with the cast and that is when the team will be unveiling their grand surprise!

“You asked for a date, we’re giving you one! #GoodNewwzTrailer OUT ON MONDAY, 18TH NOVEMBER!,” wrote Akshay.

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, three official posters of Good Newwz – starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani — were unveiled on Thursday.

In one poster, Akshay and Diljit are seen squeezed between the baby bumps that Kareena and Kiara flaunt.

Sharing one of the posters, Akshay took to social media and wrote a hilarious caption, “Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way.”

Akshay also shared that “goof-ups are bound to multiply” with the movie.

Kareena is dressed in a blue bodycon dress and Kiara has paired a blue denim jacket with a green top and jeans. Kiara is also seen sporting a sindoor.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

