Dil Bechara: Amidst Digital Release Rumours, Release Date Of Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi Starrer REVEALED!

Amidst multiple releases of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one project that his fans have been eagerly awaiting is The Fault In Our Stars remake which has been titled as Dil Bechara. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Recently, rumours were rife that the makers are considering a digital release of the film, but it has all been now quashed as the release date of the movie is out!

A while back, the leading lady of the project, Sanjana took to her Twitter and shared the release date of the movie with the first look from the movie. The picture features Sushant and Sanjana wrapped into each other’s arms and one could notice the actress carrying the oxygen nasal cannula, as required by her character. Apart from that, the release date of the movie which is, 8th May 2020 can be seen on the poster.

Sanjana Sanghi captioned the tweet announcement as, “An extraordinary love story close to my heart releases on 8th May 2020, only in cinemas”

Check out the poster below:

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars, directed by Josh Boone. The remake has been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Recently, reports suggested that things have taken a toll as the makers were considering a digital release of the film as the movie is being termed as ‘too depressing’ for mass consumption.

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama revealed the same as, “After Drive, producer Fox may offload Dil Bechara on an OTT platform. It would be a double blow for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several careers are at stake. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi and casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut. The OTT platform would be doom for all concerned.”

However, all of that seems to be just mere rumours now, and we’re glad we’ll get to witness the heart-breaking drama on the big screens.

