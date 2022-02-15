Marathi film ‘Lochya Zala Re’, a comedy of errors directed by the duo Paritosh Painter and Ravi Adhikari, has been witnessing a steady progression at the box-office despite stiff competition from ‘Badhaai Do‘.

In major cities and towns, it is holding a strong position in the interiors of Maharashtra. The film has done exceptional business in the first 10 days.

The film, which is said to be the adaptation of the Marathi play Pati Sagle Uchapati, stars Sayaji Shinde, Ankush Chaudhari, Siddharth Jadhav, and Vaidehi Parashurami.

With Valentine’s Day falling on Monday, the film is expected to witness a jump in ticket sales. The film, which has been released in the USA, Canada, the UAE, and Australia, is poised to reach a mark of around 16-17 Crores lifetime business worldwide.

‘Lochya Zala Re’ is currently screening in 275 theaters with approximately 750 shows in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Delhi. Worldwide, it’s running in 37 theaters with close to 65 shows. The regional film, which has been completely shot in the UK on a budget of 4.5 crores, has earned 6.31 crores in 10 days of its theatrical run.

