Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chillar is on a signing spree after her debut with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ and has also signed the dotted lines for her third film.

Advertisement

Manushi has reportedly signed another big ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe.

Advertisement

Source told IANS: “Manushi will be leaving soon for the UK, France and other parts of Europe, which are some of the locations for her intial shoot schedule”.

The source says, “Manushi will be seen in an all new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita.”

“Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Details of the project are under wraps.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar previously appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film ‘Prithviraj’ along with co-actor Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

During a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Manushi shared how she is a big fan of Akshay’s comedy movies.

“I am a big fan of sir’s (Akshay Kumar) comedy, the few comedy films that sir has done. But, after watching ‘Prithviraj’ I can definitely say that ‘Prithviraj’ is my favorite film of sir,” she said.

Akshay also praised Manushi for her acting skills and dialogue delivery. “If I talk about Manushi, she has such a sharp memory! She used to memorise all dialogues, hers, mine as well as other actors. She could remember the toughest of words,” he added.

Must Read: Karan Johar Spills Beans On Becoming A Single Parent To Two Kids: “It’s Not That Mere Zindagi Mein Pyaar Nahi Hai Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram