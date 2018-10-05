The teaser of ‘Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi’ starring Kangana Ranaut got released a couple of days ago to an unanimous positive response all over. The teaser garnered over 14 million views within a day of its release in YouTube. Apart from the brilliant teaser, following aspects too have raised the expectations from this historical war drama:

1. The story and screenplay of the movie has been written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad who has penned classics and huge grossers like ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ to name a few. He is the father of noted Telugu filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and has written all the films directed by his son which have proved to be big hits in Telugu industry.

2. Although last few movies (‘Simran’, ‘Rangoon’, ‘Katti Batti’) of Kangana have not done well at the ticket window, her stardom is still a force to reckon with. ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ remains the highest hindi grosser till date which does not feature a male superstar. ‘Queen’ too worked wonders solely because of Ranaut’s charming performance. Undoubtedly, ‘Manikarnika’ will be her most challenging character till date.

3. Music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi. This combo has earlier given musical gems like ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ to name a few. SEL’s last movie ‘Raazi’ too scored well with its inspiring soundtrack.

4. The subject of the movie is something that every Indian can relate to as it is bringing us the story of the first warrior queen. ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ is such a famous historical character and surprisingly hasn’t been explored much in Bollywood. Historical period dramas always have a good chance to succeed if presented well like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ or ‘Jodha Akbar’.

5. The Republic Day release date goes perfectly with the patriotic theme of the movie. This year ‘Padmaavat’ released on Republic Day and grossed almost 300 crores at the Indian Box Office. There is going to be a possible clash with Hrithik’s ‘Super 30’ releasing on the same date, but going by the teaser and above factors ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ has an upper hand definitely.

