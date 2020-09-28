Maniesh Paul Teases His New Show Leaving His Fans Guessing

The multi-talented artist Maniesh Paul has got the audience racking their brains with this latest post on social media, hinting about his upcoming new show.

Maniesh took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his show, wherein he is standing against a glass podium, giving a feel of a quiz show. He captioned the picture as, “MP with MP… Coming soon…boojho toh maane…#mp #newshow #comingsoon #exciting”.

The post has garnered the attention of his fans and followers who have flooded the picture with comments guessing the upcoming project of Maniesh.

Maniesh also shared a boomerang, giving more insights into the sets, wherein he is seen walking amongst the spotlights.

The much-loved host, actor, performer has been keeping his fans intrigued about his life by giving a sneak peek into his shoot schedules frequently. Now, with the recent post, Maniesh has piqued the interest of his fans even further, creating anticipation amongst the audience.

With the unlock and shoots resuming gradually, Maniesh Paul is making the most of it by embarking on new ventures as well as entertaining his audience on his social media.

Having dabbled into every possible means of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has carved his identity as a Radio jockey, VJ, Television Host, stand up comic, actor as well as a singer and conquered all facades as a performer.

After hosting dance, singing reality shows, having his own talk show, being the face of an interesting and unique science-based show, Maniesh Paul has now intrigued one and all with his upcoming show!

Leaving the audience puzzled with his post, Maniesh Paul has left everyone looking for answers.

