Maniesh Paul On Akshay Kumar Being 1st Celeb On His Show: “A Superstar With Zero Attitude”

Bollywood actor and TV anchor Maniesh Paul is in news all over following his upcoming light-hearted entertainment game show titled Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. The latest news related to the show is, the inaugural episode will have none other than Bollywood ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar as the celebrity guest.

Maniesh who shares a great bond with Bollywood superstar was over the moon when the Mission Mangal actor agreed to part of the show immediately without making the former wait.

Maniesh in an interview to DNA said, “When I approached Akshay sir for it, he said, ‘Maniesh tera show hai, baat hi khatam’, I’ll be there for you’. He is a superstar with zero attitude. He is super grounded. He is so forthcoming — he won’t say main ye nahi karunga ya karunga. He gets involved in the show. He has been a guest on other shows I have hosted and it’s always been a lot of fun. We have a Punjabi connect and our humour matches.”

It was last week when the makers had unveiled the teaser of the show.

One must say that the teaser does look incredible and does give a glimpse how hilarious the show is going to be.

The show will be going on air from 5th October and will be aired every weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!