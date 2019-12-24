Mallika Sherawat’s ‘Tender Moment’ With Salman Khan Leads Netizens Asking ‘Kiss Karna Sikhaa Rahi Ho?’

The Murder actress Mallika Sherawat, who has been missing from the set life from a long time now, always makes sure she is in touch with her fans somehow. The actress maintains a very busy social life and updates her fans with everything happening in her life. Recently she made an appearance on host Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 and had fun with the contestants.

She shared many snippets from her time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house but it was one picture that caught the most attention. In the picture, we can see Mallika feeding Salman Khan some snacks in a sensuous way. She captioned the image as “Tender moments with Salman Khan.”

As soon as the actress shared the posts, her fans flooded the comment section with love and praise. While some asked her whether she is teaching Salman how to kiss, some complimented Salman and Mallika’s chemistry. Some even suggested the actress to get married to Salman.



One of the users wrote, “Salman ko kiss karnaa sikhaa rahi ho aap.” while another wrote, “Nice looking💓💓💓💓💓💓” One user even asked Mallika to come back on the big screen. The user wrote, “Beautiful mam. we want to see you again in movies.”

Earlier, in a promo shared by Colors channel, we can see Malika make a stunning entry in the house. She flaunts a few sexy moves as she enters the house and leaves everyone excited. The actress is seen asking Sidharth if she can sit near him to which he asks, “On my lap?” Malika replies by saying, “Maybe.”

In another shot, we see her dancing with the boys and almost stealing kisses with Asim Riaz. Asim even went shirtless for the actress while Sidharth openly flirted with Malika. Malika shared the promo on her social media and will come on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

