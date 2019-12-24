Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Threatens Sidharth Shukla Of Throwing Acid On Him Outside The House

This season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed the most unexpected amounts of twists and turns. And what happened during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode seems to have crossed all limits and has tested Salman Khan’s patience for his drama appetite!

A promo released by Colors TV has been doing rounds, where Rashami Desai is seen throwing tea on Sidharth Shukla and the latter returns the favour and things soon go out of control. While Arhaan Khan steps in to save Rashami, Sidharth ends up tearing his shirt. And the highlight of this is the fact that, megastar Salman Khan was witnessing all of this unfold!

Check out the promo below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Sidharth kept calling Rashami as Asim’s Naukrani and ‘Aisi Ladki’, Rashami went on to call Sidharth ‘haramkhor, Kachra and do kaudi ka aadmi.’ However, what has got our attention is the fact that in a new clip that has been doing rounds on the internet.

The clip features an angry Arhaan Khan saying, i’ll throw acid on your face outside! While fans are shell shocked at the statement of Arhaan, many are calling out to the channel and Salman Khan demanding the ouster of Arhaan, calling him a criminal.

The posts have also tagged the Mumbai Police asking them to ensure Sidharth Shukla’s safety outside! Check out some of the posts and the clip below:

Arhan threatened @sidharth_shukla

” Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe”@MumbaiPolice please arrest this criminal inside the @BiggBoss house.

He is threatning on national tv that he will throw acid on #SidharthShukla infront of @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OndwkYBqXU — T|nn| b©$€ 💥 (@sarbose491) December 21, 2019

@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Pls see d video how arhan threatened to pour acid on sids face.ur favouring criminals lik arhan and rashmi , asim and they are a potential threat to sids life.u don’t have any problem u only use sid for trps and harm his life — dona (@dona03274738) December 22, 2019

Yep, Asim, Arhan ,Rashmi Desai & Vishal are provoking siddharth for no reason and that too — Ashwani (@Ashwani29779649) December 22, 2019

It’s really sad that #BigBoss13 is harbouring criminals and even paying them for their nefarious and criminal activities. #ArhanKhan #RashmiDesai and #AsimRiaz have proved their crminal intent on national TV chanel #ColorsTV. #mumbaipolice must take immediate action agnst them. — Rajesh Chopra (@Waileksi) December 24, 2019

Even if anyone would see Arhaan’s face patiently he looks like an notorious person and even butcher — vaibhav khatri (@vaibhav94717749) December 23, 2019

@BB13Official Please arrest @sidharth_shukla. Usne aik ladki izzat itne bade show main utaari hai. Aisi ladki aisii ladki bolkar. Aur bola…maine tujhe apne ghar pe lena band kar diya hai. Please rashmi ko support karo. Aur sid ko jhel bhejo @BB13Official @aajtak — mansoor ansari (@MANSOOR_JEC) December 22, 2019

Yes, no doubt,vi agree with your observation. How he can threaten to throw acid, OMG. Why arhan’s tea attack and scuffle with sidh on others issue was not raised by salman khan on weakend??? — एके राजपूत#SPF (@singhak97762986) December 24, 2019

