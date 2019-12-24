This season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed the most unexpected amounts of twists and turns. And what happened during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode seems to have crossed all limits and has tested Salman Khan’s patience for his drama appetite!

A promo released by Colors TV has been doing rounds, where Rashami Desai is seen throwing tea on Sidharth Shukla and the latter returns the favour and things soon go out of control. While Arhaan Khan steps in to save Rashami, Sidharth ends up tearing his shirt. And the highlight of this is the fact that, megastar Salman Khan was witnessing all of this unfold!

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Threatens Sidharth Shukla Of Throwing Acid On Him Outside The House

Check out the promo below:

While Sidharth kept calling Rashami as Asim’s Naukrani and ‘Aisi Ladki’, Rashami went on to call Sidharth ‘haramkhor, Kachra and do kaudi ka aadmi.’ However, what has got our attention is the fact that in a new clip that has been doing rounds on the internet.

The clip features an angry Arhaan Khan saying, i’ll throw acid on your face outside! While fans are shell shocked at the statement of Arhaan, many are calling out to the channel and Salman Khan demanding the ouster of Arhaan, calling him a criminal.

The posts have also tagged the Mumbai Police asking them to ensure Sidharth Shukla’s safety outside! Check out some of the posts and the clip below:

