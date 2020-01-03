Malang NEW Posters: Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Add New Moods To The Film With Their Intriguing Looks

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu has already created a huge buzz across the nation ever since the first look of the film was out which featured the lead pair Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Today morning, the makers even shared the character posters of Aditya Roy Kapur as well and we were quite impressed after seeing the different side of the actor.

Unlike any other character that Aditya has played before, this time he has pulled off the ‘Angry Young Man’ look with sheer perfection and the first look poster is the testimony of the same. Now, the makers had revealed Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu’s look as well and we have to say that they are quite intriguing.

In the new character posters, Disha looks beautiful as ever and the various colour hues add a hint of mystery to her look. Coming to Anil’s look, he can be seen laughing vivaciously and we wonder what his character will be all like. Kunal Kemmu, who impressed everyone with his negative role in Kalank, is yet again seen in a serious avatar and we wonder if he is playing a similar role this time as well.

Aditya Roy Kapur and the makers took to their social media and shared the first look which is beyond excellence. While sharing the same Aditya wrote, “Love is pure, so is hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!” for Disha’s poster. At the same time, Disha Patani took to her social media and shared her poster with the caption, “In love…living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”

Introducing Anil’s character, Aditya wrote, “Life is in God’s hand, Gun in his. #MalangFirstLook”

Introducing Kunal’s character, Aditya wrote, “In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”

Recently, news was out that the newest hot pair of B-town Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are going to perform an underwater kissing sequence in Malang and the fans are pretty excited about it.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film will release on February 7, 2020.

