Trust Malaika Arora to leave you mesmerized with her fashion avatars. Whether it is her bodycon dresses, blouses with plunging necklines or gym wear, she oozes oomph in anything and everything. The actress made a ravishing appearance in a shirt dress last night but netizens have begun their meme fest over it. Scroll below for all the details.

There isn’t probably a single day where paps can do without Malaika. Their mornings begin with her gym outing or while she’s strolling with her dog. And evenings end with her spotting across the town and alongside Arjun Kapoor. Last night was something similar when the diva was spotted in Bandra.

Malaika Arora wore an oversized white shirt dress from Balenciaga. The actress paired her look with black boots and gave it a funky twist with white socks that were partially visible. She carried a matching black sling back and tied her hair in a slicked-back pony.

One cannot deny that Malaika Arora truly looked s*xy in her shirt dress. She completed her look with minimal jewellery that included finger rings and a watch on the left hand. While most were totally in awe of her look, a section trolled her and shared funny responses.

A user wrote, “Bechari pant pahenna bhul gayi”

Another joked, “Arre, lower pehenna bhool gayi, Arjun ki shirt mein hi aa gayi”

“Pent gar par bhul gyi,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Ye Kya Arjun ki shirt pehen k agae bawli”

“Lag raha hai galti se Arjun ki shirt pehn kr aa gayi ye aunty,” a comment read.

Take a look at the viral video ft Malaika Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

