Mahesh Babu’s Latest Pic With Wife Namrata Shirodkar And Children Gautham & Sitara Is Adorable!

Post delivering a blockbuster hit Sarileru Nekkevaru, Tollywood ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu is on a break these days, as the actor is making sure to spend quality time with his children, Gautham and Sitara.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar who is quite active on her Instagram account, yesterday took to her account in the photo-video sharing app to share an adorable picture of Pokiri star and children, Gautham and Sitara.

Namrata along with the picture had a caption that read: “These two have their own equation💕💕while this middle person has her own mind😂😂😂three of a kind❤️❤️❤️where does that leave me❣️❣️❣️”

In the above picture, one gets to see Mahesh looking his stylish best donned in multi-colored jacket, teamed with a pair of sunglasses and a blue hat. The Tollywood superstar can be seen busy clicking a picture of his son Gautham, who is seen posing for a click donned in red jacket with all smiles.

Also seen in the picture is Mahesh’s daughter Sitara in a blue jacket busy in her own world.

It didn’t take much time for fans of Mahesh to fill the comment section, as they had all praises and compliments for the superstar and his children.

Talking about Mahesh, the Telugu actor was last seen in Anil Ravipundi’s action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite South diva Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

The Mahesh starrer also has veteran actors Prakash raj and Vijayashanti in key roles.

