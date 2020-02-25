Ayushmann Khurrana On Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: "My Intention Was Clear That I Wanted This Film To Reach As Many Families And..."

Ayushmann Khurrana is a star with the Midas touch! After delivering seven back to back blockbusters, the versatile star seems to be comfortably heading towards his eighth hit in a row with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan packing a solid punch at the box office with a 32.66 crore weekend! His brilliant record at the ticket counters is a rare feat for any actor and just goes on to show how he has built a brand for himself with content-driven message cinema that people now refer to as the ‘Ayushmann Khurrana genre’!

Ayushmann is elated with the incredible response that a film on the same-sex relationships has received. Such films have for long been stereotyped as a genre no star should venture as it doesn’t fair well at the box office. He says, “When I decided to back SMZS, my intention was clear that I wanted this film and it’s message to reach as many families and homes as possible.” In a country that has just recently decriminalised same-sex relationships, the film’s solid trending also highlights the maturity of the country towards this otherwise taboo topic.

Ayushmann says, “The box office result over the weekend only goes to show that we have been able to do our bit in spreading the message of gender inclusivity in India. It goes on to show that we have done our bit to make the people of our country conscious about the discrimination that exists basis gender and why this needs to be corrected.“

The star wishes that the film’s positive social message reaches the whole of the country in the days to come. He says, “It feels great and I wish the film continues to entertain more and more people over the coming days. I thank the audiences and critics for the love and appreciation that they have showered on our film that celebrates the universal message of love and togetherness.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!