Madhuri Dixit’s Pink Saree Is All You Need To Define Elegance This Wedding Season!

Madhuri Dixit Nene has always been the diva who has rocked every look with unimaginable grace and style both on screen as well as off-screen. And the Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl has yet again floored us all with her pink saree appearance, which is the most ideal choice for you ladies this wedding season!

Madhuri Dixit’s light pink saree by Anita Dongre made Madhuri a sight to behold. The embroidery on the saree made it look ethereal and we cannot help gushing about how beautiful the actress looked, Despite keeping her makeup and jewellery to the basic minimal, Madhuri Dixit’s saree is a really good option for a wedding outfits!

A sleeveless blouse in a darker shade of pink went well with the saree that Madhuri. Madhuri completed her look with a heavy neckpiece, earrings, a statement ring and bangles. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress kept her hair in open loose curls!

Her make up was minimal and the tiny silver bindi just did wonders to her look! Her extremely well-defined eyebrows, dawn-tinted lipstick and a subtle eyeliner completed her look.

Well, this certainly is the perfect look for you to carry to your closest relatives and friends wedding!

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Arshan Warsi, Ajay Devgn. Madhuri was even seen in Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt.

