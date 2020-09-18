Actress Madhuri Dixit has been spending her lockdown time connecting to nature and being productive. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress has been keeping her fans and followers upto date with what’s happening in life via Instgram posts.

The actress has been nurturing a passion for gardening during these last few months. She often shares glimpses of her kitchen garden with fans on social media.

Madhuri Dixit also gets help from husband Sriram Nene and their two sons in her gardening outings. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress recently took to Instagram and shared a video from the session. She captioned her post, “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting.”

The video shows her whole family getting involved with their kitchen garden. Madhuri Dixit tagged the post #ExperiencesOverThings. She captioned the video, “Together we plant, together we see it grow.”

Not only gardening but the actress recently also shared a content of her and her husband, Sriram Nene working in the kitchen. A couple of weeks ago, the actress shares a video of them making Ukadiche Modak. This Indian sweet dumpling is made of steamed rice flour and stuffed with jaggery and grated coconut mixture. It is a must inclusion in Ganesh Chaturthi recipes.

Madhuri Dixit captioned the post, “Today is the last day of Ganpati celebrations & I’m sure like me everybody will miss the festivities, especially the food! Hope you all enjoy making Modaks at home following my not so secret family recipe. Watch the full video on my Youtube channel.”

On the film front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 multistarrer, Kalank. The film also starredSanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During the lockdown, she made her singing debut with an English song titled “Candle”.

