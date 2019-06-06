Does Venkatesh Daggubati, the versatile South hero, need an introduction? His upcoming movie to release is Venky Mama, and the star will also be seen playing the lead role in Ajay Devgn – Rakul Preet Singh’s latest release, De De Pyaar De, according to some reports.

Ajay Devgn’s movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ to get a Telugu remake starring versatile South hero- Venkatesh Daggubati
Luv Ranjan’s 2 Films Including Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De To Get A Telugu Reboot? 

The story of De De Pyaar De is about an older man’s romance with a younger woman. It is one of the best romantic comedies.

Daggubati had done a Bollywood debut with Karishma Kapoor in Anari. It was a Hindi remake of the Telugu drama Chanti.

Meanwhile, Daggubati will be seen with his nephew Naga Chaitnya in Venky Mama which will be released on 13th September. Today, on his father D Ramanaidu’s birthday anniversary, son Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with his father and Chaitanya. He was last seen in romantic and comedy entertainer ‘F2 Fun and Frustration’.

 

