Luv Ranjan’s 2 Films Including Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De To Get A Telugu Reboot? 

Does Venkatesh Daggubati, the versatile South hero, need an introduction? His upcoming movie to release is Venky Mama, and the star will also be seen playing the lead role in Ajay Devgn – Rakul Preet Singh’s latest release, De De Pyaar De, according to some reports.

His brother Daggubati Suresh Babu had spoken to the media on Wednesday about projects completed and his production house. It was during this candid chat that the producer revealed about his upcoming project. As per news reports, he is planning to produce the Telugu remake of Luv Ranjan’s directorial ‘De De Pyaar De’. Suresh also confirmed that he is planning to make remakes of Luv Ranjan’s previous films, including last year blockbuster ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’. Trending VIRAL: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Hide Their Faces As They Make Their Way To Dargah!



Bharat Box Office Day 1: 42.30 Crores VS BEST Openers Of Salman Khan!



The story of De De Pyaar De is about an older man’s romance with a younger woman. It is one of the best romantic comedies.

Daggubati had done a Bollywood debut with Karishma Kapoor in Anari. It was a Hindi remake of the Telugu drama Chanti.

Meanwhile, Daggubati will be seen with his nephew Naga Chaitnya in Venky Mama which will be released on 13th September. Today, on his father D Ramanaidu’s birthday anniversary, son Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with his father and Chaitanya. He was last seen in romantic and comedy entertainer ‘F2 Fun and Frustration’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!