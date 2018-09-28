Loveyatri: Huge Relief For Salman Khan & Team; SC Clears The Way For Release

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed that no coercive action will be taken against makers of upcoming Hindi movie Loveyatri, produced by film start Salman Khan.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also asked police across the country not to register further FIRs against them film makers.

The bench granting relief to the film makers said that no coercive action shall be taken relating to the content and the name of the movie.

Salman Khan Films Pvt Ltd approached the apex court, saying certain elements have threatened the film makers.

Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus, said a lawyer appearing for Salman Khan production house.

Earlier, the film’s name was Love Ratri but it was changed to Love Yatri because people misunderstood it with the festival Navaratri. The movie is slated for release on October 5.

The film has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite this, a FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat, argued the lawyer appearing for the production house.

The court has posted the case for hearing after four weeks.