Sui Dhaaga Movie Review Quicker: Varun Dhawan Is A STAR; Delivers An Exhilarating Performance!

Sui Dhaaga Movie Review Quicker: Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is a simple love story embroidered with the subtext of ‘fulfill your dreams’. An ordinary couple of Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) leading a very simple life come to a conclusion of earning self-respect. Mauji, who has the skills of tailoring but is living a good-for-nothing life.

As they say behind every enlighted man, there’s a woman. Mamta makes Mauji realise how he’s worth more than the life he’s living. Mauji quits his job and tries to start something of his own. Facing way too many obstacles the pair of Mamta-Mauji tries to overcome everything in order to achieve a life they want.

Varun Dhawan is a star! It’s just interval and his portrayal of Mauji is already heartwarming. He holds your attention for the entire time he’s on frame. Anushka Sharma’s Mamta is highly emotional and that irks you out at places. Sharat Katariya directs the story well but it has loopholes. The tension created with the conflicts doesn’t really grab your connect.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India have.