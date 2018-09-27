Sui Dhaaga Music Review: Anu Malik Helps Ronkini Gupta To Shine Bright Like A Diamond!

Sui Dhaaga Music Review Rating : 3/5 (Three Stars)

Music Director: Anu Malik

In the past we saw how the album of Dum Laga Ke Haisha was widely accepted amongst the music lovers. It had the retro touch because of the theme of the film & now the duo of Sharat Katariya (Director) and Anu Malik is back with Sui Dhaaga. Packing five diverse songs with singers like Papon, Ronkini Gupta, Sukhwinder Singh, Divya Kumar and lyrics by Varun Grover, let’s analyse if the album of Sui Dhaaga could recreate the magic of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Whatever impact it creates, the only thing I’m sure of is my love for Ronkini Gupta will only increase with this one.

1. Chaav Laaga – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

Bringing Papon into the scene, I’m very sure Anu Malik and Varun Grover had every intent of bringing back the flavour of Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) with Chaav Laaga. They have achieved it to a certain extent but it’ll not be able to last as long. What differentiates Chaav Laaga from Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is its situational presence. Chaav Laaga may fit well in the film but when it’ll come to a lazy evening listen, many will choose the latter one. Varun Grover goes a bit too weighty on the lyrics filtering out the novelty.

2. Khar Patar – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

First thought that came to my mind after listening to this was – THIS SONG IS NOT IN THE PAPON ZONE. You can’t make Papon underplay himself. He’s someone who needs to go all out & not restrained in a particular template. Varun Grover’s on-topic lyrics are relevant to the theme of the film making this a strictly situational song. It gives you the feel-good vibes but somewhere down your heart you’ll expect Papon to pitch in some high notes and perform his usual magic.

3. Tu Hi Aham – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

I understand certain songs require a solo female singer given the situations in the film but what I don’t understand is why the composers can’t keep another version in the album having a male singer too? Ronkini Gupta is brilliant & the song is very good but there’s a major Papon missing happening throughout the song. Heard this two times while reviewing, the first one had me thinking how Papon could’ve nailed these lines but the second listen was purely for Ronkini Gupta. Also, I don’t know if it’s just me or you guys can also hear a bit of reverb thing in certain lines which distracts the mood. Let me know in the comments section below.

4. Sui Dhaaga – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

This is what Khatar Patar couldn’t be! The best thing is Anu Malik has roped in Divya Kumar, who is also a master of high notes as Papon. A better title song of the film & Varun Grover yet again manages to pen topical lyrics with a similar authenticity as Khatar Patar. Anu Malik de-glams his style for this one & it pays off quite well.

5. Sab Badhiya Hai – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

Anu Malik’s gift to the Sui Dhaaga team is a quirky take on Mauji’s mantra ‘Sab Badhiya Hai’ in the film. This is not a song you will get to listen in the clubs on a Bollywood night but it’s foot-tapping enough to evoke the dancer in you. Sukhwinder Singh is the perfect choice for the song and he doesn’t disappoint. Could have been better with the lyrics, nevertheless a groovy track.

Last Word – Sui Dhaaga Music Review

All heard & done, Sui Dhaaga has a place of its own when it comes to the songs. Heavily filled with the situational songs, this one falls a bit short of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. My biggest takeaway is Tu Vaham & Chaav Laga. The music directors should now finally notice Ronkini Gupta & how she’s one gem of a singer.

