Box Office Predictions: Sui Dhaaga To Depend On Word Of Mouth, Pataakha For Niche Audience

After October and Pari, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma would be seen as main leads in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India together. Both films did fair business, though considering the fact that both are superstars, one would have expected better results. Nonetheless, these were off-beat films in the romantic and horror genre and hence, it was considered to be okay even if the collections didn’t cover the distance.

Now with the two of them sharing frame in a Yash Raj production, one would have expected them to set the Box Office on fire. However, yet again one can’t expect the same from Sui Dhaaga it doesn’t either give the vibe of a quintessential hardcore commercial entertainer. Yes, the release is going to be big but then the kind of theme that the film has, one would rather see word of mouth pulling the film through instead of opening weekend numbers doing the trick.

Ideally one would have wanted nothing less than a 12-15 crore opening day from a film with Varun and Anushka. However as of now the Sharat Kataraiya directed affair could well be seeing a 8-9 crore opening day for itself. Anything lesser would be too less while anything more than this would be an added bonus.

Pataakha is the second release of the week and it is a Vishal Bhjardwaj directed film. Though the filmmaker’s offerings are typically in a non-conventional zone, this one appears to be targeting a very niche target segment. The film hasn’t really been hyped much and the rural set up further restricts its audience. Moreover the promos give a very local feel to the film and one wonders whether it would be urban audience that would be rooting for it or the interiors. From the opening standpoint, it could be taking a 1 crore opening at best and then from there on it would again depend on how audiences spread word of mouth.

