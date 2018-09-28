Box Office Collections: Batti Gul Meter Chalu Has A Fair First Week, Manto Fails To Impress

Box office collections: Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a barely fair first week as 34 crores* came in. Of course, had these been the weekend numbers for the film, it would have been a reason to rejoice for the makers.

However, the start was low, the momentum wasn’t really there over the weekend and then the weekdays saw a drop too.

Not that there are any surprises here since the film looked like a 50 crore runner at best once the promo was out. With not much excitement in there, chances were more for the film to be even lower than where it has still reached to some extent. While the star quotient of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor warranted a better start and a hold, average content followed by lukewarm word of mouth meant that it was always going to be an uphill journey for the film. This is what has happened and now at best this Shree Narayan Singh directed film is looking at maximum 50 crores lifetime. A coverage affair.

As for Manto, it has expectedly flopped. There was no buzz or hype around the film either pre or post release. With very low weekend followed by further drop during the weekdays, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer has collected just around 3 crores. Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources