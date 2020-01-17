Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan Talks About Comparisons With Deepika Padukone, WATCH

Today, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer was launched in Mumbai today. The star cast had a lot of fun at the trailer launch event.

Love Aaj Kal is the second film of the franchise. The first film starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Released in 2009, the film is cited as one of the best films by Imtiaz. As Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are taking the franchise forward, the expectations are sky-high.

At the trailer launch, Sara Ali Khan was asked about comparison with Deepika Padukone. The Kedarnath actress answered, “I think the comparison is something which will go on. But I don’t think this is Love Aaj Kal 2. We are not making a sequel here. This film depicts what love is in today’s time. In Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz sir, Deepika and my father had beautifully shown what love was 11 years ago.”

She further added, “We have tried to do the same thing in our film. So comparison will happen.”

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Maddock Films and it will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Did you like the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!