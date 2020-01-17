Ananya Panday has been creating a lot of buzz with the kind of projects she does, be it playing the character of Shreya in Student of the Year 2 or Tapasya in Pati Patni Or Woh. When it comes to fashion, Ananya surely has her way with the sartorial picks and the dress she wore recently is so millennial that we love it!

Ananya wore a sequined dress that had a detailed embroidery, with feathers at the bottom. Starting from star wish, to grasses, octopus and a rainbow, Ananya’s dress detailing is all that every woman would want in her wardrobe. Looking absolutely stunning, the actress’ dress has totally become a hit amongst her fans and the B-town ladies. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress complimented her attire with a heart-shaped pink clutch and heels.

While Katrina Kaif commented, “Ur dresss 😘😘”, Diana Penty also went all hearts amongst the rest. A sensation in the truest term, Ananya is making all the waves with her very apt purpleheart bag to go with the look and peachy make-up.

Hailed as not only the teen sensation but also the youth influencer for all the choices she makes all across. From every glamorous that she pulls off flawlessly to being the influencer who is working towards negating social media bullying with her digital social responsibility, So Positive- Ananya is riding high on success!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

