Manikarnika Box Office (Japan): Kangana Ranaut Starrer Turns Highest Indian Opener!

Manikarnika Box Office (Japan): Kangana Ranaut’s war drama based on the life of the Queen of Jhansi won a lot of hearts and respect at the ticket windows. The movie remained losing at the box office, but looks like it’s creating wonders in the overseas market. Manikarnika opened at the Japan box office on January 3rd, 2020.

Now production house, Zee Studios International, has made a big announcement. Manikarnika has turned out to be the 3rd highest opener amongst all the films that hit the theatre screens yesterday. If that wasn’t enough, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has also turned out to be the highest opener amongst Indian films of all time in Japan. The team has a lot of reasons to celebrate.

Check out the official tweet below:

Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Zee Studios International will release the film in Japan.

On releasing the film in Japan, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: “This epic tale of Rani Laxmibai rightly showcases her valour, strengths and sacrifices! Striking chords with the audiences across the globe, ‘Manikarnika’ is all set for its release in Japan. Thus, becoming Zee Studio International’s second outing in the territory after ‘Kesari’ this year.

“Taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero who courageously fought for her country.”

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!