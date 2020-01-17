Love Aaj Kal Duo Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Will Be Doing THIS On Valentine’s Day!

Love Aaj Kal Trailer: The trailer of Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is finally out. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. After Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali is back with yet another love story and fans can’t keep calm.

Sara and Kartik aka #Sartik fans are very excited to see the chemistry of their favourite stars on the big screens. The rumours of them being a thing have been making news for a long time. The duo neither denied nor accepted the dating rumours. Today, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were asked what are their plans for Valentine’s day this year.

Sara Ali Khan answered, “We will be watching Love Aaj Kal on Valentine’s Day.” When Kartik was asked what he will be doing, Sara intervened, “He will come with me. Why are you asking him?” She then turns to Kartik and asks him, “Won’t you come?” To which Kartik replied, “Together?” and Sara responded, “Then who else? It’s our film. Who else will you go with?”

Kartik then said, “We will be watching Love Aaj Kal together. It’s a date. On both, 13th and 14th February, we will be watching the film.”

Watch the video below:

Well, just like Kartik and Sara, their fans will surely watch the film on Valentine’s this year.

Did you like the trailer of Love Aaj Kal? Let us know what you think of it in the comments section below.

