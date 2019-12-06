Indian music artistes Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale and Amaal Mallik are honouring U2 with a unique spin on their favourite tracks of the Irish band.

In their own signature styles, the artistes bring a modern dance floor vibe and Indian touch to U2 classics: “Love is bigger than anything in its way”, “You’re the best thing about me”, “Pride” and “Beautiful day”. This comes ahead of U2’s December 15 Mumbai show.

Lost Stories, OX7GEN, Karsh Kale & Amaal Mallik Honour Legendary Band U2 With A Unique Spin-Off Of Their Tracks

Mallik said: “U2 happens to be one of the world’s most celebrated bands of all time, and they have influenced my own music and playlists growing up. In fact, when I was in college, I won a singing competition with a U2 song. When I was presented with the opportunity to reimagine ‘Beautiful day’, I knew I would need to go above and beyond. Having them listen to my music or even be aware of it, still sounds like a teenager’s pipe dream.”

All four of the reimagined U2 songs were developed by JioSaavn’s A&R team.

Hiba Irshad, Director of A&R at JioSaavn, said: “Given that U2 has chosen Mumbai as their final stop of ‘The Joshua Tree World Tour’, we wanted to pay homage to such a legendary, universally loved band by integrating India’s most celebrated talent into some of U2’s best songs.”

The reprises and remixes follow last month’s release of “Ahimsa” — a new track from U2 and singer-composer A.R. Rahman.

