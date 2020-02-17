Loca First Look: Yo Yo Honey Singh Fans GO Berserk & The Rapper Reacts

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh recently shared a poster announcing his next song titled ‘Loca’ and fans went gaga over how interesting the poster looks.

Looking at the immense appreciation and the crazy response that the poster received, Honey Singh took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

Honey Singh shared a small video with a caption, “Thanks for showing so much love to the first poster of loca !! Release date out soon. Get ready to go #Loca @tseries.official @bhushankumar @bobbysuri #YoYoHoneySingh #yoyonewsong #loca”

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh performed live in Kolkata with over a gathering of over 2 lakhs which made it the biggest affair for his fans as they couldn’t control their excitement. The super excited fans were high on spirit where Honey Singh surely set the stage on fire.

