ROI Battle (January) At The Box Office: Tanhaji Leads 2020 Single-Handedly With Over 110% Returns; Uri Remains At 1st

Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is single-handedly leading the battle for 2020 at the box office. So far, it is the only one to rake in returns of over 100% and emerging as a bonafide hit. Although, the periodic drama fetched record-breaking numbers, Uri: The Surgical Strike is at 1st position in our detailed analysis of Koimoi Most Profitable films’ entrants (since 2013) for the month of January.

Speaking about Most Profitable films, 5 films from January month have made it to the list (since 2013). The list includes films with ROI (Returns On Investment) of 100% or more. Releases like Yaariyan (2014), Airlift (2016), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) have find their place in the profitable list of the respective years.

Let’s take a look a look into more details of the aforementioned films:

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Cost- 25 crores, Lifetime- 244.06 crores, ROI- 219.06 crores, ROI%- 876.24%

Yaariyan (2014)

Cost- 12 crores, Lifetime- 40 crores, ROI- 28 crores, ROI%- 233%

Airlift (2016)

Cost- 40 crores, Lifetime- 129 crores, ROI- 89 crores, ROI%- 222.50%

Kaabil (2017)

Cost- 50 crores, Lifetime- 126.85 crores, ROI- 76.85 crores, 153.70%

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Cost- 125 crores, Lifetime- 272.93 crores*, ROI- 147.93 crores*, ROI%- 118.34%

It could be seen that due to huge budget Tanhaji is last on the list, while film like Yaariyan is at 2nd due to low cost.

