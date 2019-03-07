LEAKED VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan Kissing Her Dream Boy Kartik Aaryan

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan’s craze for actor Kartik Aaryan isn’t unknown to anybody. Time and again in various media appearances and interviews, the diva has expressed it all, in and out! Now, looks like the wishes of her dreams are finally coming true – some way or the other. Here’s why we say so!

Recently, a video of the duo was leaked online and one could see them caught in a passionate lip-lock. The video soon went viral like wildfire on social media, but it seems to be from some set as they both could be seen being given cues. You could also hear someone saying ‘cut’ at the end. Reports have it that it was from the set of Love Aajkal 2, and even step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan hinted about their upcoming project together on the Koffee With Karan Season 6. Only time will tell whether it really is the aforesaid movie or if there’s another surprise in our kitty!

Check out the video here:

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that’s also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success with his latest release, Luka Chuppi, alongside Kriti Sanon which has garnered an impressive amount of 49.67 crores at the Box Office till now. On the other hand, Sara won hearts with her work in debut movie Kedarnath, followed by the super-hit Simmba that we’re all aware of.

Love Aaj Kal (2009) was a romantic comedy starring Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan which was appreciated by the audience. Although the buzz is already high, it will be exciting to see if the’ to-be’ lovebirds will be successful in creating similar magic with the sequel.

