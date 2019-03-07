Singer Sona Mohapatra Requests Twitter & It Has A Salman Khan Connection In It!

Sona Mohapatra, known for her blunt opinions, has always expressed her views on various issues. Last year, she accused Kailash Kher amidst the #MeToo allegations and also lashed out at Sonu Nigam, for his comments on Anu Malik’s allegations. Now, the singer on Wednesday, pleaded Twitter which had a Salman Khan connection in it.

Yesterday, Salman Khan posted a picture of him and Katrina Kaif which proclaimed a wrap of the shoot of upcoming Bharat. And as per Twitter algorithm, Khan’s ‘advertised’ tweet popped up on Sona’s timeline, which didn’t go down well with her.

Irked with a tweet, Sona pleaded Twitter to improve the algorithm, preventing the tweets of a ‘not followed’ person appearing on the timeline. She posted a screenshot of Salman’s tweet from a timeline and captioned it stating, “Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline.”

Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/rEaiVGDtXL — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 6, 2019

Well, this is not the first time, the singer slammed Salman Khan. Earlier, after Khan’s conviction in Blackbuck case, she took a dig at him.

Singer Sona Mohapatra believes that art and music have no boundaries and says the Hindi film industry takes Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs to recreate in every Bollywood album.

“Film industry takes Nusrat Saab’s songs to recreate in every Bollywood album and India will listen to him and his songs sung by every other singer but the soldiers in the border card will come up if I say that art and music have no boundaries. My father was in the forces for 35 years,” as per her tweet.

