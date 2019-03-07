Despite Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi On Eid 2020, Salman Khan Can Still RULE The Festival!

We all know that the festival of Eid has become the synonym for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s films! His films always release during the occasion and have always worked in his favour no matter what. But this time, Akshay Kumar has blocked the date for Eid 2020.

Akshay Kumar has collaborated with Rohit Shetty for his next, Sooryavanshi. The makers of the film recently unveiled two kickass posters and it also had the release date on it.

Soon after the posters were out, fans of Salman and Akki left everyone shocked since Eid is supposed to be for Salman’s films. Now if reports are to be believed, the Khiladi Kumar sort of took approval from Salman before taking the slot. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Akki called his friend and the Kick actor to take his permission to release his film on Eid next year. Post Salman gave a nod for the same; only then Akshay went ahead with the announcement.

It’s also being said that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi will release on Bakri Eid (31st July). Which means, Eid al-Fitr (weekend of 22nd May) is still empty and Salman Khan can still bring one of his movies to capture the holiday. So, despite the Eid announcement by Rohit Shetty, Salman can still rule his trademarked festive season.

Well, now that’s what we call friendship! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for his next release, Kesari which is slated for a Holi release. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film about the bravest battle ever fought is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019.

