Honouring the legacy of the prolific actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video today announced the exclusive world premiere of his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. It is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.

The family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including the Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal – have come together to play one character.

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said “At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video.”

all rise, for the first time 2 legends have arrived to cook up something namkeen and add some spice to your life ✨#SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, world premiere, March 31@chintskap @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @excelmovies @MacguffinP pic.twitter.com/S2W6KmQ9eG — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 9, 2022

