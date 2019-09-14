Lal Singh Chaddha: Tamil Star Yogi Babu To Be A Part Of This Aamir Khan Starrer?

Aamir Khan’s official adaptation of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks has created a lot of stir. The Hindi version titled Lal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir reprising Tom Hanks character.

While there were reports of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi being roped in for playing a pivotal role in the movie, the rumour mill has been buzzing with specualtions of another Tamil star being a part of the film.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by Tamil comic star Yogi Babu will also be playing a brief role in the movie. For those who don’t know, Babu had made a brief appreciation in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama, Chennai Express featuring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Babu’s performance in the film won him accolades of critics and audiences alike and made the actor a household name.

What’s more is that Vijay Sethupathi in a recent press conference has confirmed his collaboration with Aamir Khan. The actor will reportedly reprise the role of Bubba Blue which was played by Mykalti Williamson in Forest Gump.

Lal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chauhan who had previously directed movies like Secret Superstar. The shoot of the film will commence October onwards.

