14th June 2020 was that day when Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. Although almost 6 months have passed till this day, people cannot get over the fact that the actor is no more and we will never be seeing him again. Many incidents have taken place related to Sushant’s death, and the biggest one was the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty. After her arrest, many people from the industry stood in her support and demanded justice. One of the very few people who demanded justice for both SSR and Rhea was Lakshmi Manchu.

She had tweeted that a woman should not be treated in such a manner. Well, her tweet did not go down well with Sushant’s niece Mallika, and she had openly slammed Lakshmi’s tweet.

Koimoi recently happened to interact with Lakshmi Manchu who is currently promoting her talk show, Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi on YouTube. While talking about Lockdown and mental health, our discussion was led in the direction of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. We happened to ask her about Mallika slamming her tweet supporting Rhea Chakraborty, and the actress looked puzzled. She was surprised to know that something like this had happened.

When we narrated the entire incident, Laksmi Manchu replied, “I dint even know about that. I always say that you got to chose your battles, and when I do, I don’t listen to the stones that are thrown at my glasshouse.”

Lakshmi Manchu continued, “It is so unfortunate. The first time I saw him was in Kai Po Che. I saw him, and I was like who is this guy, he looked amazing. I know very closely about Mental health, I know people who suffer from it, I know the patters of it, and I have been through serious bouts of depression at times in my life. I am sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings, but I don’t take any of my words back. I still stand by everything I said and did. Looking back and how I was slammed at, I am above all of them. I don’t deal with small-minded people.”

