Kunal Kemmu On Abhay 2's Final Episode: "Something Audience Wouldn't Want To Miss"

The Kunal Kemmu-starrer thriller series, Abhay 2, is all set to come out with its final episode, and the actor, who plays the title role in the web-series, shares that everyone has worked hard and delivered their best.

“The conclusion of the season is surely something that the audience would not want to miss,” Kunal Kemmu promised.

Actor Ram Kapoor, who plays a villain in the show, said: “There is no doubt that Abhay 2 has made heads turn — whether it is the acting, the plot or the way the entire project has turned out. Everyone essaying varied characters, most of them out of their comfort zone (including me).”

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal plays an antagonist for the first time. He shared that it was difficult to portray such a character. “I’ve never ever played such a character in my life and the craze of the character comes from a traumatised past and how he gets peace from the revengeful murders. As an actor, this character was quite difficult to portray. I cannot wait to hear the feedback from the audience.”

“Abhay 2” led by Kunal Kemmu had a staggered release over the past weeks, and all episodes will finally be available at once on Zee5 on September 29, when the final episode streams.

Raghav Juyal opened up on the process of playing a negative role. He says he had to retain a parallel thought process to understand the actions and reactions of the character.

“It is very dangerous for an actor to see references because acting is all about individuality — how one feels at that particular moment and how much you empathise with the character,” Raghav said.

The “ABCD 2” actor added: “According to me one learns a lot not just about the craft but also about himself or herself while acting, as we get to do a lot of things we never dreamt of doing. For example, the character that I play has a different upbringing than me, so I had to keep a parallel thought process going to understand the actions and reactions of him.”

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show streams on Zee5.

