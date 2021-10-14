Kamaal R Khan has time and again taken to social media to share his thoughts and views on what Bollywood does and doesn’t. KRK has recently also spoken about the ongoing case involving the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case. While he has voiced his opinion, the self-proclaimed critic has now slammed other B-towners for not doing the same.

In a recent Twitter rant, Kamaal came down strongly against Bollywood celebrities for their silence over Aryan’s arrest. While stating that the industry only looks at the ‘commercial value’ of a person, he praised Kangana Ranaut for at least saying something – good or bad. Read on to know all he wrote.

Starting by bashing Bollywood for not extending support towards Aryan Khan in the ongoing investigation, KRK tweeted, “If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood.”

