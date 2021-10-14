Kamaal R Khan has time and again taken to social media to share his thoughts and views on what Bollywood does and doesn’t. KRK has recently also spoken about the ongoing case involving the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case. While he has voiced his opinion, the self-proclaimed critic has now slammed other B-towners for not doing the same.
Advertisement
In a recent Twitter rant, Kamaal came down strongly against Bollywood celebrities for their silence over Aryan’s arrest. While stating that the industry only looks at the ‘commercial value’ of a person, he praised Kangana Ranaut for at least saying something – good or bad. Read on to know all he wrote.
Starting by bashing Bollywood for not extending support towards Aryan Khan in the ongoing investigation, KRK tweeted, “If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood.”
If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood.
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021
Advertisement
Trending
KRK in the following tweet said, “Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person.”
Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. 👏😁
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021
Praising Kangana in his next tweet, Kamaal R Khan wrote, “Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticised #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi.”
Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticised #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi.
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021
KRK further also called out the NCB for their statements during the ongoing Aryan Khan’s bail hearing. He wrote, “Yesterday, #NCB lawyer said in the court that Aryan and Arbaz do use #CHARAS together and #NCB recovered 6 grm Charas from Arbaz. Charas is illegal? Then all the Sadhu and Baba should be in jail, Who do smoke Charas 24*7. NCB doesn’t know about it? Lol!”
Yesterday, #NCB lawyer said in the court that Aryan and Arbaz do use #CHARAS together and #NCB recovered 6 grm Charas from Arbaz. Charas is illegal? Then all the Sadhu and Baba should be in jail, Who do smoke Charas 24*7. NCB doesn’t know about it? Lol!
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021
Do you agree with Kamaal R Khan’s statement about Bollywood celebrities? Let us know in the comments.
Must Read: Tanishaa Mukerji Calls Aryan Khan Case A ‘Harassment’: “It’s Just Sensationalism & Bollywood Bashing…”
Advertisement.
Advertisement