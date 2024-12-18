Rumors about Kriti Sanon’s relationship with Kabir Bahia have been swirling for quite some time now. Though the actress has never confirmed dating the businessman, she recently appeared at her rumored boyfriend’s family wedding.

Kriti accompanied Kabir to Dubai to be with him during the special occasion when one of his relatives got married. Photos of the actress from the event are now doing the rounds on social media, hinting that Kriti and Kabir are pretty serious about each other.

Kriti Sanon Joins Kabir Bahia at His Family Wedding in Dubai

In the photos, first posted on Reddit, Kriti sits behind the bride at Kabir Bahia’s relative’s wedding in Dubai. The actress spotted a blue pastel suit for the occasion. Pictures from another event show her wearing a pink saree. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are also attending the wedding.

Kabir is reportedly a close friend of Dhoni and a member of the Sakshi family. Kriti has not shared any pictures from the ceremony herself. However, her photos are clicked by others and go viral on social media. Fans are also speculating whether wedding bells will ring for Kriti and Kabir soon, as the actress has already got involved with her rumored beau’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhoni Raina (@dhonirainateam)

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s Relationship Rumors

Kriti and Kabir sparked relationship rumors when they celebrated Christmas and New Year together last year, along with Sakshi and MS Dhoni. The two then vacationed several times and went to Greece to celebrate the actress’ birthday in July.

Last month, Kriti once again sparked dating rumors with Kabir as the two were spotted together at an airport. Around the same time, the Mimi actress posted a birthday wish for Kabir on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday, K! May your innocent smile always stay alive!”

Kabir is a UK-based businessman and the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, runs a travel agency called Southall Travel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Mahira Khan Recalls Viral Smoking Picture With Ranbir Kapoor: “That Time Was Very Tough, Was Crying Daily..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News