Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper.

Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear.

“Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn’t stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture on Instagram dressed in a white tank top. She completed her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings. The actress captione the post, “Soaking in the sun, hoping for a miracle, a time machine maybe?! #sundayfunday #takemeback.”

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the revenge drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Her next release, “14 Phere“, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

On the personal front, Kriti Kharbanda was recently seen in Pulkit Samrat’s family picture. Sharing the picture he wrote, “#2021 My Modern Family! We love. We fight. We fight for each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. We celebrate the ups and share the burden of our downs. At the end of all this, we remain “us” and that’s what’s the most important thing. #gratitude…… #family #familylove #modernfamily,” Pulkit Samrat captioned the image which even Kriti Kharbanda was a part of.

