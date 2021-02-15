Sometimes the reality is just too hard to accept. We are still grieving over Sushant Singh Rajput’s loss and it’s so difficult to believe that he’s not here with us today. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note with a picture. Scroll down to read the full story.

Advertisement

Sushant died on June 14 at his Bandra house and ever since then his fans have been demanding justice.

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram account to share Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture with an emotional note that read, “Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back… it has been 8 months…haven’t seen you or heard from you…. Please, come back!!”

It’s just so hard to believe that SSR is gone. Look at that smiling face of his. We miss you!

Earlier today, the Bombay HC gave its verdict regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty accusing his sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, of giving him a ‘fake’ medical prescription following which the actor passed away. As per the verdict, there was nothing found against SSR’s sister Meetu. But the FIR against Priyanka still stands. Read on to read the statement.

As reported by News18, the division bench consisting of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik pronounced the verdict on the petition filed by SSR’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. The duo was seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Rhea Chakroborty at Bandra police station. As per the verdict, the Bombay High Court has dismissed the complaint against Meetu Singh; however, the complaint against Priyanka Singh has not been quashed.

The site reported that in the verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the court said, “There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Dealing With Depression After Her Father’s Death: “I Never Really Examined Or Dealt With My Grief”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube