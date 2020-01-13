Krissh 4: Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Film To Be Helmed By Kaabil Director Sanjay Gupta?

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krissh 4 has been making headlines eversince the actor announced that the film is on. The film that has Hrithik in the lead and father Rakesh Roshan as the producer, does not have a director yet. If the speculations are to be believed, Sanjay Gupta who is also in the writing team of the film might also direct it.

The last time, Hrithik and Gupta collaborated was for the 2017 massive hit Kaabil which also starred Yami Gautam. The film garnered applauds and was a big success at the Box Office too. If reports now are to be believed the two might come together for Krissh 4.

Sanjay when asked by Mumbai Mirror, said, “All I can say for now is that I’m a part of the writing team. Other than that, whatever is to be communicated on the film will be done by Rakesh ji (Roshan) since Krissh is his franchise.”

In other news, the director has also acquired rights for a novel named Rakshak and is planning to make a feature film. Talking about the same he said, “I met a writer, Shamik Dasgupta, whom Hrithik (Roshan) got on board and who told me that he’s been a fan of my movies since Aatish. He gave me a series of novels asking for my feedback on them.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay is gearing up for his next titled Mumbai Saga. The makers released the first look of John Abraham from the film today. The gangster drama also stars Emraan Hashmi and Anil Kapoor.

