Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: BIG Monday On The Cards!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to emerge as the first major success of 2020 and expectedly, the major chunk of business is coming from Maharashtra state. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film is off to an impressive start on 1st Monday.

Let’s take a look at major centers of the country to know how Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is faring in advance booking on day 4:

Mumbai

After putting up a highly impressive show during the opening weekend, Monday too is showing an amazing trending. In the Hindi 2D version, around 15-20% shows are filling fast, while the 3D version remains to be favourite amongst cine-goers with around 35% shows showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Marathi 2D and 3D versions are in ‘all available’ mode.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is just about fair with around 10% shows are filling fast for 3D version. For 2D version around 5% shows are running full to almost full in advance booking as of now.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a bit ordinary with 2D version all green (dull occupancy), while 3D version is showing around 10% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is running riot for Tanhaji as 70-75% shows are running to packed house occupancy in advance ticket sale, as far as 3D version is considered. 2D version is all blank.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is on a rampage mode as around 60-65% shows are filling fast for Hindi 3D version, while Marathi 3D is on the verge of becoming houseful. 2D version is showing around 35% shows running full to almost full in advance ticket sale.

Kolkata is showing few filling fast shows in both 2D and 3D version.

Chennai is good with around 20% shows filling fast for 3D version. 2D version is being allotted the limited screening, which is all green as of now.

