Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Family’s Expectations Of Him Settling Down With Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship status has been hitting headlines for a long time now. and the question about the duo tying the knot has certainly been going on in the minds of most. And it would only be natural for Arjun’s family to wonder as to when the actor will finally take the plunge with Malaika.

In his most recent interview, the Panipat actor has spilled the beans as to what does his family think of his marriage with Malaika and the pressures of settling down in life! Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun has said that though his family does have his marriage on their minds, they do not tell him what to do with his life.

Further explaining the reason for the family’s behavior, Arjun reveals, “The thing is, a lot of my family members realize that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I’m able to handle everything without burdening them. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right.”

Arjun further stated that he has always maintained his stand that he will let the world know when he decides to take the plunge and settle down in life. On the professional front, Arjun recently had a release in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period war drama, Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in a yet-untitled film alongside Rakul Preet and also has the long completed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!