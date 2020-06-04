Casting director Krish Kapur has passed away in a road accident.

The accident took place on May 31 and Kapur succumbed to his injuries on the same day, according to a report in tellychakkar.com. He was in his thirties.

Krish Kapur had worked as casting director in the 2018 romantic drama “Jalebi“, featuring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra, besides the web series “Shubh Ratri“, among other projects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!