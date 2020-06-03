Aarya: Sushmita Sen’s Fans Are Impressed With The Look Of Her Upcoming Hotstar Series

Sushmita Sen is set to make her acting comeback, and she has shared the first glimpse of her fierce avatar in the upcoming web series “Aarya“.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film “Nirbaak”, shared the look on social media. Sharing a short video on Instagram, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!”

“Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right…goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon,” Sushmita Sen added while asking fans to guess the premise of the show.

In the video, Sushmita Sen can be seen practicing aerial workout. Towards the end, the audience gets a glimpse of her fierce look.

“To turn her world upside down. New home, new ropes! #aarya #firstlook,” Sushmita Sen added.

The actress also revealed that the trailer of the show will be out on June 5.

“Life can sometimes fall to pieces, before the pieces can fall into place’ #aarya #trailer release on 5th June 2020,” she said.

Aarya is directed by “Neerja” maker Ram Madhvani. Other details about the show are currently under wraps.

It is being reported that “Aarya” is a remake of the Dutch crime thriller series “Penoza”. It is about a widow who takes over her husband’s organised crime business after he is killed, in lieu of turning into a state witness.

The show will soon premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

