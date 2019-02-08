Kizie Aur Manny Is Now Dil Bechara! THIS Stylist Khan Joins The Cast

A while ago, the makers of Kizie and Manny changed the title to Dil Bechara. The movie stars a fresh pair – Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Now, as per the latest reports, there is a new addition to the cast, which has surely generated a sort of excitement.

It’s none other than our stylist Nawab, Saif Ali Khan joining the team of Dil Bechara. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Khan will have a cameo in the movie, which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. It is being said that the actor will reprise the character of author Peter Van Houten, originally played by Willem Dafoe. Saif also joined the leading pair in the Paris for a shoot.

Director Mukesh Chhabra did give a nod about Saif’s being part of the film but avoided disclosing any further details. “We shot in Paris for a week but Saif was only here for a few days. He gelled well with the team and we had a great time”, adds the director.

Talking about upcoming projects, after a riveting performance in Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Tanhaji along with Ajay Devgn.

Actor Saif Ali Khan says he is proud of his little sister Soha Ali Khan for getting nominated for her book.

Soha has been nominated in the best biography category at the Crossword Book Award for her book “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”.

Saif said in a statement: “I’m really proud of my little sister for being nominated for the Crossword Book Awards.”

The awards ceremony took place on December 20 here.

