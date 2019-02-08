Kangana Ranaut Hits Alia Bhatt & Karan Johar: “Nepotism Gang Life Is Simply Restricted To Give & Take Favours”

Things are getting more complex in terms of the Manikarnika Controversy as new relevations are coming up every single day. Recently, Alia Bhatt in an interview apologised to Kangana Ranaut after the former blamed her, along with other contemporaries for not supporting her recent release. In a response to that, Kangana has now further made some statements giving details about their personal conversations and called the Raazi starrer “Karan Johar’s puppet”.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana slammed KJo and Alia with nepotism remarks, as she said, “I told her (Alia) if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value…hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Nepo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

She also shared the entire conversation she had with Alia regarding the Manikarnika controversy and how she feels the actress is nothing but KJo’s puppet. “I reached out to her and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work…I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film. I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism…if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo’s (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful,” she stated.

With things getting more complex, there are a lot of rifts already on and all we can hope for is this not to turn into another cat fight.

Meanwhile, Alia during Gully Boy promotions yesterday spoke on the matter and said, “I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level.”

