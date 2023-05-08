Indian actress Sonam Kapoor, who attended the coronation concert of King Charles III in London, gave a desi touch to begin her speech as she greeted the audience with a “namaste”.

Sonam Kapoor, who was introduced on stage as the “biggest Bollywood” actor, was attending the concert with names such as actor Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger at the Windsor Castle.

While some hailed Sonam Kapoor for her ‘proud moment’, others called her speech as “embarrassing”.

Sonam Kapoor said: “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one.”

“Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth.”

Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram. “So proud! Such an honour!” she captioned the short clip.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for ‘Blind’.

